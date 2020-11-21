MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 8,409 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The total number of cases now stands at 931,827 across Florida.
Statewide, deaths rose by 42 to 18,152.
The two-week positivity rate is 7.89%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,940 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 7 to reach 3,753.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 213,197.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 8.23%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 968 new cases and deaths rose by 3 to reach 1,618.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 100,288 cases.
The two-week positivity rate is 7.52%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 29 new cases and 1 new death.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,093 cases and 26 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average is 11.72%.
