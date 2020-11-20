MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Salvador Dalí was a Spanish surrealist artist renowned for his technical skill along with his striking, and bizarre, images in his work.

He has been called one of the most avant-garde artists of the 20th century.

Now, for the first time, Miami-based art dealer Marcel Katz, with his company The Art Plug, has partnered with The Dalí Universe to debut the first-ever Dalí museum sculptures in Miami.

The historic ticketed art exhibition, called “The Real Surreal,” is at Confidante Miami Beach for the next eight weeks.

“The show explores a time that is surreal yet realistic at the same time,” said Katz. “So I have a partnership with The Dalí Universe since three years ago. I became the youngest Salvador Dalí dealer in the world at age 30, so I continued that relationship with them and we brought eight bronze sculptures from Switzerland and works on paper as well.”

The exhibit features works by eight other local artists as well.

The exhibit features a collection of rare and treasured modern paper works along with bronze small-to-large-scale museum sculptures, like the iconic 10-foot 1,000-pound sculpture titled Saint George and The Dragon.

“Here we have Saint George and The Dragon. This piece represents good versus evil,” said Katz showing Lisa Petrillo the giant sculpture.

“The piece is sitting in the private collection of the Vatican. It was gifted to John Paul II in 1995 and it’s here in Miami. It’s the first time a museum sculpture has been shown from The Dalí Universe ever in Miami,” said Katz.

In total, about three million dollars worth of art is exhibited including the $1.3 million centerpiece at Confidante Miami Beach.

Centers for Disease Control safety precautions will be in place for those attending. Additionally, a virtual component will be included where guests can experience the gallery from the comfort of their own homes by purchasing a $5 virtual experience ticket online.

Katz said Dalí ’s surreal images withstand the test of time.

“During these trying times things seems surreal, so if you explore his work you see that the things that he was depicting in his work aren’t so out there. They’re actually quite realistic,” said Katz.

The Real Surreal exhibit will be at the Confidante Miami Beach through January 17th. Free tickets are being offered for healthcare workers, students, and teachers.

For more information, visit artplug.com.