MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During the Coronavirus pandemic, we can all use a distraction to get our spirits up.
That’s exactly what the Humane Society of Broward did on Friday afternoon when they visited Broward Health North and they brought along a dose of puppy love.
Puppies were essentially brought in to the delight of health workers, who held the pups and said the pooches helped them with the stress.
CBS4 photojournalist David Agudelo was there to capture it all.
