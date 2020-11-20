MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NBA Legend Earvin Magic Johnson was in town Friday to help distribute Thanksgiving meals to the area’s needy.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez introduced the legendary basketball Hall of Famer at

City Hall.

“It’s an honor and a privilege for me to be here with Magic Johnson,” said Suarez.

“With this pandemic going on and people getting laid off work and there’s a lot of hardship going on whether that’s here in Miami or anyplace else,” said Magic Johnson.

Thank you to the @SimplyFl team and the City of Miami for an incredible event and for gifting me with a key to the city! pic.twitter.com/oGx9TQlhEa — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 20, 2020

“I’m really happy and proud of Simply Health Care and Health Alliance partnering again to help somebody that’s in need right now. The toughest time we’ve ever seen in our country. There’s a lot going on where people need a meal so we want to bring a smile to people’s faces.”

People received turkeys, bread, fruits, and vegetables.

Magic said he appreciates the efforts of Mayor Suarez.

“Last year and the year before we’ve been doing this for a few years and always the mayor shows up. That’s the mark of a great man. A man who cares about the community and also the people here in Miami and in South Florida.”

The mayor feels the same about Johnson, except for that basketball rivalry.

“Magic has been here time and time again and every single time he comes he’s always doing good. We have come to love him and appreciate him in this community, even though he’s a Laker.