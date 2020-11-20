  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Miami girl.

Paige Strickland was last seen Thursday afternoon near NW 15th Avenue and 18th Street.

Paige is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. with short purple and blonde hair. She also has a reddish birthmark on her right cheek.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Miami police at (305) 603-6300

