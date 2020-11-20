MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is now classifying its case into the deaths of a man and woman found inside a short-term rental as a homicide.

Investigators have identified the victims as 23-year-old Tyron Coleman and 26-year-old Jessica Moye.

According to MDPD, officers responded to a home in the 9300 block of SW 136 Street, right next to the Falls Shopping Center, late Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the bodies were discovered by a cleaning crew visiting the house, which is used as a short-term rental.

Neighbors in the area said they are not shocked.

“There was always parties being thrown. There are certain people types of people who live here. This is more of a family area,” said neighbor David Martinez. “We told them several times that we have a lot of complaints, so I am not shocked at all. So I am not shocked at all, we knew something was going to happen.”

Authorities have not released more information.

If you know anything that can help detectives with this investigation, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.