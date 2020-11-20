MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People opened their hearts and wallets to make this year’s “Give Miami Day” a record-breaking success.
Thousands of people and businesses donated in the annual 24-hour fundraising event which benefits more than 800 local charities – including CBS’s Neighbors for Neighbors.
The Miami Foundation is the organization behind the event.
Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation, said in the midst of the pandemic charitable organizations have been hit hard.
“2020 has been a heck of a year for the nonprofit community and for all of us, organizations that are helping with food access, homelessness, foster youth, they’re seeing a volume of need like they’ve never seen before. And they need us right now to step up for them the way they’ve been stepping up for us,” she said.
And people did step up. More than $18 million was raised this year, breaking last year’s record.
