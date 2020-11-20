ESTERO (CBSMiami/AP) — A nine-month-old endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle on the state’s west coast.
It’s the 16th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 19 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the panther were found Wednesday in Lee County on a rural road west of the CREW Cypress Dome Trails, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. There are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the population.
