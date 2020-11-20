MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the pandemic putting a pause on in-person graduation ceremonies, Florida International University has a creative solution.
On Friday, parents, students, and teachers lined the FIU main campus, for a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Graduates got the chance to walk across an outdoor stage, and wave to school president Mark B. Rosenberg as they received their diplomas.
“I wanted to participate in this caravan because it’s a difficult time this year and I thought that it was nice that they created something for the students to feel like they participated in some kind of normalcy,” said grad Olivia Mancibo.
The university is set to celebrate the graduation of more than 6,200 students during its third virtual commencement on December 13th.
