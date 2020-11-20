MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Senator Rick Scott has tested positive for COVID-19.
His office said Scott came into contact with someone after returning to Florida on Friday, November 13th, who subsequently tested positive.
He took multiple negative rapid tests earlier in the week, but a PCR test he took Tuesday came back positive on Friday, November 20th.
“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning. I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C.,” Scott said in a statement.
In the statement, Scott urged everyone to “do the right things to protect yourselves and others.”
“Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance,” he said.
“We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past,” he added.
