MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 9,085 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The total number of cases now stands at 923,418 across Florida.

Statewide, deaths rose by 80 to 18,110.

The daily positivity rate increased to 7.64% and the two-week positivity rate increased to 7.99%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,091 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 8 to reach 3,746.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 211,257.

The daily positivity rate increased to 8.66% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 8.29%.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Multiple Sightings Of Monster-Sized Alligators In Florida

Case Of Man, Woman Found Dead In SW Miami-Dade Short-Term Rental Now A Homicide

Police: Florida Man Fatally Mauled By Wild Dogs

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 943 new cases and deaths rose by 4 to reach 1,615.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 99,320 cases.

The daily positivity rate increased to 7.62% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.60%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 99 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,064 cases and 25 deaths.

The daily positivity rate increased to 20.38% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 11.63%.