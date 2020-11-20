MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Broselianda Hernandez spent more than two decades in television, theater, and films in Cuba.

On Wednesday, she was found dead near 79th Street along Miami Beach’s shoreline.

Miami Beach police said there were no signs of foul play. The medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause of death.

Hernandez, 56, had been living in Miami for a few years after her entertainment career in Cuba. Her family said she had gone out to buy cigarettes late Tuesday but never came home or returned calls.

Hernandez rose to fame with Cuban soap operas in the 1990s such as “When Water Returns to Land” and “Women of Honor.”

In 2010, she played the mother of Jose Martí in a biopic of the Cuban independence hero, “Martí, the Eye of the Canary.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent his condolences to Hernandez’s loved ones Thursday on Twitter, saying “farewell to an exceptional actress named Broselianda.”

