MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we work, travel and now it’s changing the way we shop on Black Friday.
Despite the changes, however, many stores and local malls plan on having their doorbuster deals and holiday savings – even if they are spread out over the holiday season.
Here is a list of some local malls and stores, and how they’re planning for Black Friday.
MALLS/SHOPPING OUTLETS:
- Aventura Mall: Facebook | Hours
- Dadeland Mall: Facebook | Hours
- Bal Harbour Shops: Facebook | Hours
- Dolphin Mall: Facebook | Hours
- The Falls: Facebook | Hours
- The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale: Facebook | Hours
- Miami International Mall: Facebook | Hours
- Pembroke Lakes Mall: Facebook | Hours
- Sawgrass Mills: Facebook | Hours
STORES: Many stores have started their Black Friday deals early to avoid heavy crowds due to the pandemic. Here is a list of stores, featuring their promotions and their COVID-19 safety plans for this year:
Websites with Black Friday Ads:
These are just a few websites claiming to have an advance look at the Black Friday specials at dozens of stores. Please keep in mind that you’re leaving the CBSMiami website and we have not verified the accuracy of these ads.
