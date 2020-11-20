MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tameika Peak and Xazavior Slocul lived every parent’s worst nightmare last Tuesday when their six-year-old son Xayden went missing.

“I didn’t know where he was,” said Peak.

Xayden, a first-grader at Kipp Academy Charter School had disappeared.

A bus always picks him up and takes him home every day, but last Tuesday after school, instead of dropping him off at the bus stop, the driver took him back to a bus yard and abandoned him.

When Xayden didn’t come home, his parents were frantic.

They said they tried to call the driver. “She said I dropped him back at school and she finally stopped answering the phone,” said Peak.

Hours went by, and then they received a phone call from the police.

My son managed to kick his way out of the bus, flagged a good samaritan who got in touch with the police,” said Slocul.

They say they don’t want this to happen to any other child so they have hired lawyer Curt Obront, who is filing suit.

“It shouldn’t happen and the school board and bus company should make sure it doesn’t happen,” said Obront.

CBS4 went to the bus company’s office and no one answered the door. Twice someone answered our call and hung up.

A spokesperson for Kipp sent a statement, which reads in part:

“Kipp Miami regards the safety of its students as its highest priority. We were horrified to learn that the bus company, a District approved vendor left a child on the bus. We are reviewing the incident to bring forth any necessary changes.”