MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Wildlife Rescue of Miami Dade County has rehabilitated six red-shouldered hawks.
“They’re getting poisoned by eating rats or mice that have been poisoned by rodenticides that people use to kill rats and mice,” explained Lloyd Brown, the center’s director. “And when predatory animals eat those rats and mice, they get poisoned also.”
Brown said they received the hawks were brought to the center a couple weeks ago.
“We’ve been rehabilitating them, getting them beyond their illness, their injury. And we rehabilitate them get make sure they’re ready to fly, they’re able to eat,” he said. “And today, they’re going back to the wild after they leave here.”
Four of them were released Thursday just in time for their annual migration to Central America.
CBS4 Photojournalist Peter Miranda was there for the big moment.
