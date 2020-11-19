MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s not quite as cool Thursday morning compared to Wednesday as South Florida enjoys a mild start with mostly low 70s across all of South Florida.

It is quite breezy with sustained winds out of the NE and East 15 to 25 mph.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Broward, Miami-Dade and the Keys due to gusts up to 35 mph. Any loose objects should be secured and brought inside due to the blustery conditions.

Hazardous boating conditions continue due to the strong onshore winds. A small craft advisory and gale warning are in effect due to rough bays.

It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Today, highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s. The rain chance increases a little today with the possibility of some quick showers on the breeze.

Tonight, lows in the low 70s along the coast and some inland areas may fall to the upper 60s.

Friday will be slightly warmer and still breezy.

This weekend lows will be breezy and a bit warmer in the low 80s. The humidity will increase and spotty showers will be possible.