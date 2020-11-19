OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) — Opa-Locka Police are investigating a shooting that injured both a man and an 8-year-old girl.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 13144 Port Said Road late Wednesday night.

According to Opa-Locka PD, the male victim was standing on his balcony when the shooting started. The 8-year-child who was injured was in her bedroom.

“We’re talking about an 8-year-old who was inside her home, getting ready for bed, getting ready for school tomorrow,” said Lt. Nikeya Jenkins with the Opa-Locka Police Department.

The two victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. No word on their conditions.

Lt. Jenkins did not know if the man and child are related.

Police do not have any suspect information or the make and model of a possible vehicle that was involved.

“I just know that this type of violence needs to end,” said Lt. Jenkins. “We have innocent people who are being injured or losing their lives and it’s not fair. Everyone needs to come together to put a stop to this because it’s a very unfortunate situation.”

The 8-year-old girl injured in Wednesday’s shooting is the third child hurt by gunfire in Miami-Dade County this week. On Monday night, a 6-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl were among four people rushed to the hospital after being shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade. Both of those children have since been released from the hospital.

If you have information to help police, call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.