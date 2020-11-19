MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jackson Health System has announced it expects to receive a supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December.
In a statement to CBS4, the health system said its prepared to begin immediate distribution after having already “purchased equipment, such as ultra-cold freezers, to ensure we have capacity to safely store the vaccine.
Jackson Health System said the vaccine will first be made available to “frontline healthcare workers in hospitals, long-term care staff and residents, and first responders.”
The Florida Department of Health reports there are 7,925 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Wednesday.
The total number of cases now stands at 905,248 across Florida.
Statewide, deaths rose by 88 to 17,949.
The daily positivity rate stands at 8.16% and the two-week positivity rate increased to 7.79%.
