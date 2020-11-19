MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With time still on the clock for Give Miami Day, the goal of $15 million for charities has already been hit.

The 24-hour online giving campaign kicked off at midnight on Thursday and supports nearly 900 Miami-area nonprofits.

The Miami Foundation, the organization behind the annual campaign, got their wish of hitting the $15 million mark for the first time this year.

By 11 p.m. Thursday, over $16.1 million had been raised thanks to more than 32,560 unique donors.

Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation, said in the midst of the pandemic charitable organizations have been hit hard.

“2020 has been a heck of a year for the nonprofit community and for all of us, organizations that are helping with food access, homelessness, foster youth, they’re seeing a volume of need like they’ve never seen before. And they need us right now to step up for them the way they’ve been stepping up for us,” she said.

“Our goal is for every single person to give. This is a collective effort and if there’s anything that this pandemic has taught us, it’s that we are most resilient when we stand together,” said Matthew Beatty of the Miami Foundation.

While starting with a million dollars, Fishman Lipsey said their goal was much higher due to the need.

“Well, we have that million dollars, and we’re going to use every penny of that as matching dollars for organizations to grow their pot of funds. Last year, we raised 14 million, we’re hoping we will destroy that goal this year. And even more importantly, we’re hoping that at least 50,000 people will give,” she said.

WATCH: Interview With Rebecca Fishman Lipsey On CBS4

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Multiple Sightings Of Monster-Sized Alligators In Florida

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber Says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘Approach To This Is Killing People’

Jackson Health System Expects To Receive Supply Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine In Mid-December

Free COVID Testing Partnership Announced Between Miami-Dade Schools & UM

During Give Miami Day, those wishing to donate can direct where their money will go during ‘power hours’.

“So every hour during Give Miami Day, there’s going to be a different issue area that’s focused. If you want to learn about that you can go to the Give Miami Day website to see each hour on the hour, who’s getting boost funding. There’s going to be matched funding for everybody and every organization you care about has access to bonuses and prizes throughout the day,” Fishman Lipsey said.

Those interested in donating to a local nonprofit can do so online here.