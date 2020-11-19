MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County has released an ad encouraging families to celebrate Thanksgiving with only those in their immediate household.

The ad states those eating together should do so outdoors because of COVID.

“Even better, share a virtual dinner with family and friends. Deliver meals to loved ones without contact,” the ad continued.

With COVID infection rates rising, Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo, with University of Miami Health, agrees the typical Thanksgiving is off the table.

“It’s not the news I want to hear. It’s certainly not the news my family wants to hear. But unfortunately that’s what we need to follow,” said Dr. Carrasquillo.

The CDC is recommending you keep the car parked and avoid hopping on plane.

“We just can’t put people at risk. I mean, we’ve gotten over two bad humps. This is the third hump. We don’t want people to take unnecessary risks” Carrasquillo said.

In Miami-Dade, the two-week average positivity rate of new cases is 8.15%. In Broward County, it’s 7.51%.

Doctors say that means too much of the virus in the community.

“We see a lot of the other numbers going in the wrong direction, so we are very worried that the floodgates may open,” Carrasquillo said.

On Wednesday, several mayors requested a state mask mandate and more local control to enforce guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis requesting a change in his approach. Gelber’s office also sent two letters in October and two in September. Gelber said there’s been no response to any of them.

The governor has been mainly absent from the public since the General Election.

He released a recorded statement Thursday about vaccine distribution, as long as the FDA approves.

“Each individual requires two doses. So that means there will be enough vaccine for 20 million Americans by the end of December,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The governor did not mention rising infection rates. He also didn’t release a plan to tackle rising numbers now.

But there are plans in place and storage freezers ready for Jackson Health in Miami-Dade and Memorial Healthcare in Broward to receive the Pfizer vaccine next month.

Jackson said it plans to start with frontline workers and long term care staff and residents.

CVS and Walgreens will also help long-term care centers.

“By sometime next year, we will start vaccinating people and be in a much better place next year. But we are just not there yet,” Carrasquillo said.