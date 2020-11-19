MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There were a number of police officers at a Walmart in North Miami Beach Thursday evening, but it was all for a good reason.

“We are giving you up to $100 to shop for anything you like in the store,” said an officer addressing a gathering crowd.

The announcement was met with cheers and applause.

It was the annual “Shop with a Cop” event in Miami-Dade. Together, with the help of Walmart, selected families had an hour to shop with the help from Miami-Dade police officers.

This year’s event, however, was a little different.

“With the COVID-19 going on, a lot of families don’t have jobs can’t feed their kids,” said Glenna Battle, a neighborhood resource officer.

Because of COVID hardships, the department decided to have the event now instead of before Christmas.

“Thanksgiving is going to be beautiful,” said Faugette.

She was filling up her cart with groceries along with her daughter as part of the event.

Officer Bissainche Pierre helped organize the group of 10 people and helped them as they shopped for groceries.

“I feel great I get a chance to feed ten families and they really appreciate it,” he said.

Even though the annual event may have a different time and feel this year with food being shopped for instead of toys, the end result was still the same for those grateful families.