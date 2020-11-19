MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Award-winning singer-songwriter and South Florida’s own Deborah Cox will be the first to take to the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center since COVID-19 forced the facility to close.

Cox will be performing her first-ever holiday show on December 19th called, “I’ll be home for Christmas.”

Cox teams up on this new show with another local, famed-Broadway producer Richard Jay-Alexander shown rehearsing another show they did together last year.

Cox created this Christmas concert, especially for the Arsht Center.

“When we got hit with the pandemic we have to switch and change things but it did not stop the show. It’s a really amazing opportunity to put on this I’ll be home for the Christmas show and help revise the arts here in our city,” said Cox.

“It’s so beautiful and I’m so excited about it. She has a Christmas single coming out and we’re doing Christmas music for the first time so we’re doing Broadway and pop, and then we’re doing Xmas. It’s going to be really really special,” said Jay-Alexander.

Major health safety precautions are in place for this show, including temperature checks and health screenings. The Ziff Ballet Opera House will be at 10 percent capacity and instead of the usual theater-style seating, there will be private tables for families to sit together, 6 feet apart from other tables.

Tickets go on sale for “I’ll be home for Christmas” on Monday.