  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dead Body in Water, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An early morning beach goer stumbled across a disturbing discovery on Wednesday morning. It was a woman’s body in the water.

The man discovered the body around 6:30 a.m. near the 79th Street Beach shoreline.

He told CBS4 News he lives about a block away and often goes to the beach to watch the sunrise. When he arrived today, he spotted the woman’s body in the water.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Miami-Dade Public Schools Reconvenes Its Coronavirus Task Force
Multiple Sightings Of Monster-Sized Alligators In Florida
Dolphins In Hunt For Division Title, First Time Since 2008

Police have not released any other details.

 

Comments