Comments
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An early morning beach goer stumbled across a disturbing discovery on Wednesday morning. It was a woman’s body in the water.
The man discovered the body around 6:30 a.m. near the 79th Street Beach shoreline.
He told CBS4 News he lives about a block away and often goes to the beach to watch the sunrise. When he arrived today, he spotted the woman’s body in the water.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Miami-Dade Public Schools Reconvenes Its Coronavirus Task Force
Multiple Sightings Of Monster-Sized Alligators In Florida
Dolphins In Hunt For Division Title, First Time Since 2008
Police have not released any other details.
You must log in to post a comment.