MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While many people enjoy a home cooked turkey with all of the fixins’ on Thanksgiving, others make eating out a tradition. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic will hinder many of those restaurant plans.

For those unable to gather with family, why not try something new.

Instead of trying to cook a traditional meal, why not try one of the many South Florida restaurants and caterers who are offering Turkey day take out menus to help you save time in the kitchen or avoid it all together.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival teamed up with Constellation Culinary Group to offer a one stop, no shop Thanksgiving Table To-Go. There are prepared dinner packages. All dishes come fully cooked with reheating instructions, and include the option to purchase a flower arrangement. Each package includes entrée(s), two salads, a choice of three side dishes, bread, accompaniments, two dessert(s), wine, water and coffee. Proceeds benefit the local hospitality industry. Deadline to order is Friday, Nov. 20 at www.sobewff.org/thanksgiving.

Contactless pickup location is SGWS Wynwood, located at 2105 N. Miami Avenue on Wednesday, November 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Prices range from $150 – $675.

Bill Hansen Catering will not only do the cooking for you this year, they’ll deliver it to your door. $35 per person. Minimum of 4 guests. There are add-ons. Must pre-order by Nov. 23. All deliveries are contactless. Delivery window: Wednesday Nov. 25 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

See the menu and more information here: www.billhansencatering.com/thanksgiving

Shooters is making Thanksgiving dinner to go, complete with roasted turkey and classic sides. Must pre-order by Tuesday, November 24. Each Thanksgiving To Go can feed 6-8 guests for $150. See menu and more here: www.shooterswaterfront.com/events/thanksgiving

Villa Azur will put a French-Mediterranean spin on your take out Thanksgiving feast. Pre-order by Nov. 21 by emailing info@villaazurmiami.com or calling 305-763-8688.

The popular 100% plant-based eatery is offering its first ever Thanksgiving takeout menu. The $130 to-go box for four includes: Truffle Mac & Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Butternut Squash Soup, Savory Stuffing, Mushroom Miso Gravy, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts and Pumpkin Pie. Single takeout items and á la carte menu items also be available. Order deadline is Monday, November 23 at 12:00 p.m. and can be picked up Wednesday, November 25th or Thursday, November 26.

Fuego y Mar (Dine in and To-Go)

Give thanks this season with help from Fuego y Mar at the Ritz- Carlton, South Beach offering a take out menu with plenty of autumn favorites and delicious dessert.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour (Dine in and To Go)

La Gourmandise, the restaurant inside the luxurious hotel, is offering a to-go option. Cost is $250 for 4 people.

Call 305-993-0700 to pre-order by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21 for a Wednesday, November 25 pickup.

Ariete (Dine in and To Go)

Coconut Grove eatery Ariete is offering a Thanksgiving family-style menu available for dine-in and carryout.

To go kits come with ingredients and instructions to prepare an Ariete Thanksgiving at home. Priced at $85 per person for takeout and $75 per person for dine-in.

Orders must be placed by Monday, November 16th for pickup on Wednesday, November 25th. To place an order and reserve a pickup time, call (305) 640-5862 or email events@coconutgrove.com

CORSAIR Kitchen & Bar (Dine in and To Go)

CORSAIR Kitchen & Bar is located inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. It is offering a three-course family-style Thanksgiving menu. Dinner for 8 people cost $250 and will be available for pick up on Wednesday, November 25 from 3PM-5PM and Thursday, November 26 from 9AM-11AM.

Fireman Derek’s is full of Thanksgiving treats! Must pre-order by Sunday, November 22 on the bakery’s website for pickup at either the Wynwood or Coconut Grove location. To order online, click here.

Wild Fork’s Thanksgiving Menu for 4 costs approximately $55. Home chefs need only cook the turkey; the rest of the meal can be simply heated and served. Same day delivery or in-store pick up available for those who order online; or shop in-store at one of South Florida’s 8 locations – West Kendall, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, Doral, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise, Boynton Beach.

Visit www.wildforkfoods.com for more information.

Burlock Coast ( Dine-in and To Go)

Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale is offering Thanksgiving To-Go, which includes whole roasted turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce, bread stuffing, creamy potato puree, green bean casserole, roasted sweet potatoes, biscuits and pecan pie. Price is $299 plus tax and serves 6 to 8 people.

Orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 25 at 1:00 p.m. Pick up will be on Thanksgiving Day. Visit www.burlockcoast.com for more information.

Eliminate mealtime stress with help from MK Takeaways in Sunrise. The Broward-based business has an extensive Thanksgiving menu. Everything is priced per person or family-style. Meals are made-to-order, and divided into four courses. Mains are accompanied by a choice of appetizers, soups & greens, and sides which are included in the main course price along with specialty a la carte items. Visit www.mktakeaways.com to see the menu.

Pre-orders must be made over the phone at (954) 669-1366 by Friday, Nov. 20 for delivery Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25.

Offering $200 meal kits for parties of 10, including salad, herb-roasted turkey with housemade gravy and cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, honey-glazed ham, and more. Dessert is a selection of key lime pie, bread pudding, and pumpkin pie.

Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines. Order your meal kit by Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 25 by calling 954-430-2333 or emailing events@brimstonewfg.com.

Brio is offering Thanksgiving kits that feed three for $68.99, and six for $138. Kits can be customized. Brio Italian Grille is located at 14576 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines. Make a reservation or order your meal kit here.

The Turkey-to-Go package from Yardbird includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sage and celery stuffing, green bean casserole, bourbon butter glazed yams, cranberry relish, biscuits and gravy. Orders must be placed online before November 18 for pick up on November 26. Price: $170, serves 2-4 people, $365, serves 6-8, $525, serves 10-12. Pecan and pumpkin pies also available for $30 each. Click here for more information.