SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police continue to investigate the deaths of two people at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 9300 block of SW 136 Street, right next to the Falls Shopping Center late Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the bodies, which have not been identified, were discovered by a cleaning crew visiting the house, which is used as a short-term rental.

Police said they do not know if those deceased are renters or if they are affiliated with the homeowner.

However, neighbors in the area said they are not shocked.

“There was always parties being thrown. There are certain people types of people who live here. This is more of a family area,” said neighbor David Martinez. “We told them several times that we have a lot of complaints, so I am not shocked at all. So I am not shocked at all, we knew something was going to happen.”

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.