MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Iota is expected to produce flash flooding, landslides, and life-threatening storm surge across portions of Central America.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, the center of the hurricane was about 15 miles east-northeast of El Pia, Nicaragua.

Iota was moving toward the west near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue during the next day or so.

On the forecast track, Iota will move farther inland across northern Nicaragua on on Tuesday and move across southern Honduras Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Rapid weakening is forecast after Iota moves inland, and it is expected to dissipate over Central America by Wednesday night.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi

The coast of northeastern Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Bluefields

The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to the Guatemala/Honduras border

Bay Ilands

A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 5 to 10 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Significant wind damage is occurring near Iota’s eyewall and these winds will spread farther inland across northern Nicaragua Tuesday morning.

