MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Not one, but two huge alligators were spotted recently taking leisurely strolls in Florida and the videos are going viral.

Now spotting an alligator in Florida isn’t difficult. Roughly 1.25 million alligators live in the Sunshine state but when you spot an alligator so big that it resembles a dinosaur, well that’s something.

That’s exactly what happened to Tyler Stolting last week when he spotted a gigantic alligator near a tee box at the Valencia Golf & Country Club in Naples on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The sheer size of the animal had many on social media questioning whether it was actually real.

Well it is most definitely real.

David Steen, the reptile and amphibian research leader of the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there was “nothing unusual” about the size of the alligator.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Miami-Dade Public Schools Reconvenes Its Coronavirus Task Force As Cases Rise To 548

COVID Positivity Rate Spiking Across South Florida: ‘We Are Going Through The Surge Right Now’

Record Number Of Invasive Pythons Removed From Florida Everglades

“It’s an iconic species and conservation success story. But in short, there’s nothing unusual about this alligator or the video,” he said on Twitter.

The other alligator was seen crossing a flooded road at Everglades National Park in Shark Valley.

“As a result from recent tropical weather, we are currently experiencing the highest water levels that we’ve seen since 1962 during this time of the year. And our water levels are still rising. Wildlife in the area is adapting, too; alligators and snakes are moving and finding new spots to sun bathe,” said the Everglades National Park in a recent Facebook post. Hopefully next storm, these alligators find a less public spot to walk around.”

Parts of South Florida’s Everglades National Park were closed due to flooding from Tropical Storm Eta on Friday, November 13, making it easier for the resident alligator to make its way across the flooded road.