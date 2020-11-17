MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold front will bring some showers and slightly cooler temperatures to South Florida late Tuesday.

The morning got off to a mild start with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers moved across parts of Broward, but heavy rain pelted Palm Beach County.

Throughout the day we will see scattered showers as the breeze builds out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the low 80s.

Expect hazardous boating and beach conditions due to the strong winds. Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. Due to the breezy to windy conditions through the rest of the week, we have a small craft advisory and a high risk of rip currents will continue through Friday.

After the front moves through, Tuesday night’s lows will fall to the low 70s along the coast and it will be cooler inland with upper 60s. A few inland areas may drop to the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning.

A cold front will push through South Florida today, bringing with it some showers. Tonight, less humid and slightly cooler air spills in lasting much of the week. The only downside, by later this week, gusty ocean breezes will bring quick shower lasting into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/vypK4yk0Zu — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) November 17, 2020

Wednesday through Friday it will be windy with pleasant highs in the upper 70s. Some passing showers will be possible late week into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Iota is still bringing life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding and catastrophic winds to Nicaragua, Honduras, and Central America. It will continue to weaken to a Tropical Storm later today as it moves West.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a broad area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the southwest Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for slow development, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while the system moves slowly to the west or southwest across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia. These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas. This area has a medium potential of development over the next five days.