MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is coming together to send relief to Central America including a Miami non-profit which is actively collecting donations for hard-hit Honduras.

“Amor y Fuerza Honduras”, which means “Love & Strength Honduras”, plans to send much-needed supplies to the area hit first by Eta and now facing the aftermath from Hurricane Iota.

“It’s very sad. Everything that they’re going through, I just felt that we had to do something,” said Martha Hernandez. Hernandez was born in Honduras and is an employee at Extreme Wood Works, one of the local shops behind the non-profit.

“The city where I was born was one of the most devastated cities,” said Hernandez. “I’ve seen all the news. Everyone has stayed without a home. Children and entire families. It’s just devastating.”

You can drop off donations at Extreme Wood Works at 1520 Northwest 79th Avenue through the end of the week. The non-profit, “Amor y Fuerza Honduras”, hopes to send the supplies to Honduras on Friday or over the weekend.

The group is collecting the following:

Non-perishable foods

Clothes

Toiletries

Children/Baby Supplies

Pillows

Mattresses

First Aid Kits

Blankets and Sheets

Water

Toilet Paper

Masks and Protective Gear

You can also drop off donations at Samaria Beauty Supply locations in Miami, Kendall, and Hialeah.

“It’s a calling for us to get united and do something,” said Hernandez.

For questions about drop off donations, call (305) 454-3031 or (786) 537-0020.