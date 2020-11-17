MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very busy crime scene in North Miami-Dade after police say at least one officer was forced to fire a weapon, killing a barricaded person.

According to police, it all unfolded due to a domestic dispute between family members at a home near 55 NW 171 St.

A man became armed, and that’s when 911 was called.

Negotiators tried working with the armed individual to come out, but the talks apparently went nowhere after hours.

After denying to leave the home, Miami-Dade’s Special Response Team entered, which is when shots were fired.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Aventura Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the investigation, as is the case with all Miami-Dade police-involved shootings.