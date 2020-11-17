MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After nearly a year-long national search, the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees has made history in selecting its first female president.

Madeline Pumariega will be the college’s fifth president. She is currently the executive vice president and provost at Tallahassee Community College.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected to lead Miami Dade College, one of the country’s finest higher education institutions and a true beacon of hope for this community,” Pumariega said. “I look forward to serving MDC, its students, faculty and staff and working together to achieve more than we ever thought was possible.”

Pumariega is an MDC alum and former president of our Wolfson Campus.

“Madeline is an excellent choice to serve as the new leader of our academic institution. The faculty is appreciative that a renewed and transparent search process has brought her vision and talents back to our community,” said United Faculty of Miami Dade College President Elizabeth Ramsay in a statement.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously for her appointment.

More from CBSMiami.com

Miami-Dade Public Schools Reconvenes Its Coronavirus Task Force As Cases Rise To 548

COVID Positivity Rate Spiking Across South Florida: ‘We Are Going Through The Surge Right Now’

4 People, Including 2 Children, Shot In NW Miami-Dade

The national search for MDC’s next president began in January but was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Today, the finalists were interviewed by MDC’s Board and Pumariega emerged as the top choice from a very competitive pool.

Pumariega succeeds Dr. Rolando Montoya, who was called to serve as MDC’s interim president in August 2019