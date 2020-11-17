Comments
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.
According to police, officers responded to a home in the 9300 block of SW 136 Street, right next to the Falls Shopping Center late Tuesday morning.
Police have confirmed an adult man and adult woman were found dead in the home.
The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
No other information has been made available.
