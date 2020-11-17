MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Once a powerful Category 5 hurricane, Iota is weakening rapidly over southern Honduras.

The heavy rain from Iota has the potential to cause catastrophic flash flooding and mud slides through Thursday.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday, the center of the storm was about 25 miles south-southwest of Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Iota was moving toward the west near 12 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Iota should move across portions of southern Honduras and El Salvador before the system dissipates on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Additional rapid weakening is forecast, and Iota should weaken to a tropical depression tonight and degenerate into a remnant low pressure area on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles from the center, mainly along the coast in the Tropical Storm Warning area. La Ceiba, Honduras, reported a wind gust of 58 mph during the past few hours.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Bluefields Nicaragua to the Guatemala/Honduras border

Bay Ilands

