MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s that time of year again when The Miami Foundation asks the community to open their hearts and their wallets to help raise funds for hundreds of charities in Miami Dade.

The annual fundraising event. Give Miami Day, officially kicks off on Thursday, but the giving has already begun, a record-setting million dollars has been raised so far.

Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation, said in the midst of the pandemic charitable organizations have been hit hard.

“2020 has been a heck of a year for the nonprofit community and for all of us, organizations that are helping with food access, homelessness, foster youth, they’re seeing a volume of need like they’ve never seen before. And they need us right now to step up for them the way they’ve been stepping up for us,” she said.

While a million dollars has already been raised, Fishman Lipsey said their goal is much higher due to the need.

“Well, we have that million dollars, and we’re going to use every penny of that as matching dollars for organizations to grow their pot of funds. Last year, we raised 14 million, we’re hoping we will destroy that goal this year. And even more importantly, we’re hoping that at least 50,000 people will give,” she said.

During Give Miami Day, those wishing to donate can direct where their money will go during ‘power hours’.

“So every hour during Give Miami Day, there’s going to be a different issue area that’s focused. If you want to learn about that you can go to the Give Miami Day website to see each hour on the hour, who’s getting boost funding. There’s going to be matched funding for everybody and every organization you care about has access to bonuses and prizes throughout the day,” Fishman Lipsey said.

Those wanting to help out, but don’t want to wait until Thursday, can make early donations HERE.