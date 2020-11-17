TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — As legal battles and vote counts continue in other states, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Tuesday quickly certified the results of Florida’s Nov. 3 general election.
DeSantis and the two Cabinet members, acting as the state Elections Canvassing Commission, did not comment before agreeing in a conference call to certify the results. It took about a minute.
More than 11.14 million Floridians cast ballots in the election for a record voter turnout.
President Donald Trump won the Sunshine State by a margin of more than 370,000 votes preventing any lawsuits or drama like previous election fiascos in 2000 and 2018.
Only one state legislative seat went to a recount. Republican Ileana Garcia beat incumbent José Javier Rodríguez in the race for Senate District 37 in Miami-Dade by only 34 votes.
