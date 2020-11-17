MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade will make history on Tuesday when Daniella Levine Cava is sworn in as mayor.

She will be the first female to hold the job in the county.

The afternoon ceremony will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, it will not be open to the public.

Levine Cava beat Commissioner Esteban Bovo for the job, garnering 54 percent of the vote. She replaces Carlos Gimenez who has been elected to Congress.

More from CBSMiami.com

Miami-Dade Public Schools Reconvenes Its Coronavirus Task Force As Cases Rise To 548

COVID Positivity Rate Spiking Across South Florida: ‘We Are Going Through The Surge Right Now’

4 People, Including 2 Children, Shot In NW Miami-Dade

With the rising number of new COVID cases in the county, Levine Cava plans to appoint a chief medical officer. That person is meant to help the county navigate a new normal through testing, tracing, and guidelines.

Levine Cava doesn’t have an issue with current restrictions and emergency orders. However, she plans to review the orders and draft new ones along with the curfew.

“We will be balancing the health care issues with the economic ones. We know we need to continue our economy for so many reasons,” she said.