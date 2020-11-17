MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade made history on Tuesday when Daniella Levine Cava is sworn in as mayor.
She’s the first female to hold the job in the county.
The afternoon ceremony was held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and was not open to the public.
Levine Cava beat Commissioner Esteban Bovo for the job, garnering 54% of the vote. She replaces Carlos Gimenez who has been elected to Congress.
With the rising number of new COVID cases in the county, Levine Cava has appointed Dr. Peter Paige, who is with Jackson Memorial Hospital, as chief medical officer. He’ll help the county navigate a new normal through testing, tracing and guidelines.
Levine Cava doesn’t have an issue with current restrictions and emergency orders. However, she plans to review the orders and draft new ones along with the curfew.
“We will be balancing the health care issues with the economic ones. We know we need to continue our economy for so many reasons,” she said.
