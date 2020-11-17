MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 7,459 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The total number of cases now stands at 897,323 across Florida.
Statewide, deaths rose by 86 to 17,861.
The daily positivity rate rose to 8.64% and the two-week positivity rate increased to 7.76%.
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,882 newly reported cases of COVID-19.
There were 14 newly reported deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 3,723.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 205,536.
The daily positivity rate rose to 8.96% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.88%.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Record Number Of Invasive Pythons Removed From Florida Everglades
In A League Of Her Own, Miami Marlins Hire First Female General Manager & Make History
Miami Man Dies After Parachute Fails To Open While Skydiving
In Broward, there were 966 new cases and deaths rose by 2 to 1,598.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 95,734 cases.
The daily positivity rate rose to 7.99% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.41%.
In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,854 cases and 25 deaths.
The daily positivity rate decreased to 6.67% and the two-week positivity rate average decreased to 10.97%.
You must log in to post a comment.