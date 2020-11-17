Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 7,459 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The total number of cases now stands at 897,323 across Florida.

Statewide, deaths rose by 86 to 17,861.

The daily positivity rate rose to 8.64% and the two-week positivity rate increased to 7.76%.

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,882 newly reported cases of COVID-19.

There were 14 newly reported deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 3,723.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 205,536.

The daily positivity rate rose to 8.96% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.88%.

In Broward, there were 966 new cases and deaths rose by 2 to 1,598.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 95,734 cases.

The daily positivity rate rose to 7.99% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.41%.

In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,854 cases and 25 deaths.

The daily positivity rate decreased to 6.67% and the two-week positivity rate average decreased to 10.97%.

