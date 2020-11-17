MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Coconut Grove’s annual parody parade, known as the King Mango Strut, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The parade, which started in 1982 as a satiric send up of the Orange Bowl parade, pokes fun at some of the biggest stories of the year.
Hundreds of people march in costume while drawing hilarious attention to key issues and of course, political figures.
There are also marching bands and thousands of people usually attend the annual event which would make social distancing quite difficult.
A release issued by organizers states simply, “See you at a safer time at the 39th Strut in 2021.”
