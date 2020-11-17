DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Three Broward Sheriff’s Deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting death of an armed man in Dania Beach takes place.

The deputy-involved shooting took place on Monday morning off Stirling Road just west of I-95 after a traffic stop.

According to BSO, deputies tried to stop a silver Lexus for a possible stolen tag but then he stopped and jumped out of the car and started running.

BSO says the shooting took place during the foot chase.

Witnesses say they saw the driver and then heard the gunfire.

“He was doing U-turns, a whole circle. He swerved around. They blocked him off. He gets out of the car and started running. Thirty seconds later, 20 bullets go off,” a witness told CBS4.

Deputies began CPR, and rescue workers pronounced the man dead at the scene. A gun was recovered near the body, officials said.

From Chopper 4, you could see the body covered in a yellow tarp and a gun near the body just after 11 a.m.

“Crime scene detectives will review body worn camera footage, surveillance and witness statements to determine what happened,” said BSO spokesman Carey Codd.

Witnesses saw the drama unfold from their hotel rooms in a nearby Comfort Suites.

“I saw someone running between the bushes,” said guest Monika Hunter. “It’s kind of tiring because you don’t know what’s going on. If you are running from the police, you should stop then you won’t be shot.”

State law enforcement officials will investigate the shooting.