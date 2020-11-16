MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Iota, a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, continues to strengthen is expected to bring potentially catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and extreme rainfall to Central America.
At 7 a.m. Monday, Iota was 20 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia.
Iota is moving toward the west near 10 mph.
A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through landfall. After landfall, a westward to west-southwestward motion is forecast.
On the forecast track, the core of Iota will make landfall within the hurricane warning area in northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras on Monday night and will dissipate over central America by midweek.
Maximum sustained are near 155 mph with higher gusts.
Iota could be a catastrophic category 5 hurricane when it approaches Central America tonight, and rapid weakening is expected after landfall.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Providencia
- The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi
- The coast of northeastern Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- San Andres
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- San Andres
- The coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Bluefields
- The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to Punta Castilla
