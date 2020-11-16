MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The University of Miami Hurricanes are rescheduling three upcoming football games due to positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining of players.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a series of rescheduled ACC football games, which includes the three Miami games.

UM did manage to play at Virginia Tech on Saturday but it was touch and go. Thirteen players were held out.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play the next two weeks as scheduled but this decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of all teams,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority and we will continue to follow the conference’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”

The Hurricanes’ last three regular season games are now scheduled as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 5

Miami at Wake Forest (previously scheduled for Saturday, November 28)

Saturday, Dec. 12

North Carolina at Miami (previously scheduled for Saturday, December 5)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Georgia Tech at Miami (previously scheduled for Saturday, November 21) **

The Georgia Tech game will only be played if Miami is not in the ACC Football Championship Game and if the result of the Georgia Tech at Miami game would not directly impact the determination of which two teams do play in the league championship game.

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.