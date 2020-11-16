MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Senator Rick Scott spent the weekend in self-quarantine.
“After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID,” Scott said in a Twitter post on Saturday. “I was tested this morning and the result was negative. I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining.”
As of Monday morning, Scott had not provided updates on his status. Scott had been in Georgia as the state carries out a recount of the November 3 election and prepares for runoff contests for its two U.S. Senate seats.
More from CBSMiami.com
Miami Man Dies After Parachute Fails To Open While Skydiving
Record Number Of Invasive Pythons Removed From Florida Everglades
COVID Positivity Rate Spiking Across South Florida: ‘We Are Going Through The Surge Right Now’
Scott was recently tapped by his GOP colleagues to lead Republican Senate campaign efforts in 2022.
Scott entered a similar self-quarantine in March after having contact in Miami with a member of a Brazilian delegation who tested positive for the coronavirus. As in the current case, Scott reported no symptoms and was back on the Senate floor within 13 days to vote on a federal stimulus package.
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s (REPORTER NAME) contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.