MIAMI (AP) — Jakai Robinson, a 6-foot, 4-inch guard from Ossining, New York, has signed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.
Robinson attends Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
He previously played at National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland, where he led the Capital Beltway League in scoring each of the past two years and twice won league MVP honors.
Robinson joins Nisine Poplar of Philadelphia in Miami’s 2021 recruiting class.
