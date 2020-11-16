MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Public Schools is nearing 550 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 450 in Broward.

As of Monday, there are 548 cases, according to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools dashboard. There are 360 students and 188 employees who have tested positive for the virus since Oct.5 when students returned to campuses and in-person instruction.

In the last 30 days, 298 students and 117 employees have contracted the virus.

According to the dashboard, Miami Senior High has the highest number of confirmed cases with 15.

That’s followed by Coral Reef Senior High with 12 and Bob Graham K-8 Educational Center with 11.

Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center, John A. Ferguson Senior High and Miami Lakes K-8 Center all have 9 cases each.

Some schools have hundreds of students and teachers in quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, even though there may not be a large number of cases posted on the dashboard.

Miami-Dade Schools officials have previously said the dashboard “is not intended to be a real-time system for tracking self-reported employee and confirmed student cases.”

School officials are notifying parents in schools with positive cases with robocalls and reaching out to parents of children who may have come into contact with those who tested positive for the virus.

Parents should be checking their children every morning for symptoms and employees should be filling out their self-assessment health tests every single day.

In Broward County, the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there have been 448 total cases, 232 students and 216 staff, since Oct. 9 when students returned to campuses and in-person instruction.

In the last 30 days, 224 students and 207 employees have contracted the virus.

According to the dashboard, the most cases are at Western High which has 18. Cooper City High and Cypress Bay High both have 13. Deerfield Beach High has 12 and Fort Lauderdale High has 10.

There is also a statewide dashboard from the Florida Department of Health, but the total number of cases on both dashboards don’t match. According to a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson, the reason they don’t match is because the schools dashboard only shows the students and employees who are attending in-person classes and not virtual learning, while the state dashboard includes all employees and students, whether they are at home or going to school.