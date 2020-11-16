MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the first time in 37 years, Miami Dade College is transforming its iconic Miami Book Fair into a free virtual event.
Despite the COVID pandemic causing an in-person cancellation, it hasn’t stopped the fair from still having more than 200 authors and moderators.
Because it’s all online, each event will be available where you want, when you want.
“It essentially works the same way as Netflix. We’re calling it the Netflix for books,” said Lisa Mendez, the fair’s director. “People can come back. Watch anything that was live that they missed will be automatically archived on the site and will be watchable indefinetely.”
The virtual book fair started Sunday and will be hosting events until Nov. 22.
If you’re interested in attending, a free and simple registration is all that will be need at miamibookfaironline.com.
