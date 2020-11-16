DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – There is a deputy involved shooting investigation underway in Dania Beach.
According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, the shooting took place in the 160 block of Southwest 19th Court.
Specific details about what led to the shooting have not been released yet, however, video from Chopper 4 shows a yellow tarp covering a body between two parked cars.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Miami Man Dies After Parachute Fails To Open While Skydiving
Record Number Of Invasive Pythons Removed From Florida Everglades
COVID Positivity Rate Spiking Across South Florida: ‘We Are Going Through The Surge Right Now’
There are more than two dozen law enforcement officers on the scene which is just west of I-95 off Stirling Road.
The southbound I-95 exit ramp to Stirling Road is currently shutdown and drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
You must log in to post a comment.