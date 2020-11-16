MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 4,663 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The total number of cases now stands at 889,864 across Florida.
Statewide, deaths rose by 41 to 17,775.
The daily positivity rate stands at 7.95% and the two-week positivity rate increased to 7.69%.
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,010 newly reported cases of COVID-19.
There were no newly reported deaths so the total remains 3,709.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 203,654.
The daily positivity rate stands at 7.53% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.7%.
In Broward, there were 423 new cases and deaths rose by 5 to 1,596.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 95,734 cases.
The daily positivity rate stands at 7.69% and the two-week positivity rate average stands at 7.30%.
In Monroe, there were 29 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,839 cases and 25 deaths.
The daily positivity rate stands at 18.37% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 11,59%.
