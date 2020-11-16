MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people, including two children, were shot in northwest Miami-Dade Monday night.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near NW 151 St. and NW 2 Ave.
Investigators said someone drove up to the group outside of a home, got out, fired shots and took off.
One of those young victims is 3-year-old girl. The other is a 6-year-old boy.
The adult victims were two males, ages 22 and 21.
CBS4 was told all of the victims are in stable condition at a hospital.
The search for the shooter continues.
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
