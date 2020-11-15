CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – NASA and SpaceX are preparing for launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

It’s the first fully operational mission for the Crew Dragon spacecraft before the astronauts on board will spend six months on the International Space Station.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend the viewing of Resilience’s launch.

The original launch day of October 31 was pushed back to allow extra time for hardware testing.

Then strong winds caused the launch to be delayed again Saturday.

Liftoff is now scheduled for 7:27 p.m. Sunday.

This crew has three veteran fliers and one first-timer:

— Crew Commander Mike Hopkins, 51, is an Air Force colonel and former space station resident who grew up on a hog and cattle farm in Missouri.

— Navy Cmdr. Victor Glover, 44, is the pilot and the lone space rookie; he’s from the Los Angeles area and will be the first African American astronaut to move into the space station for a long stay.

— Shannon Walker, 55, a Houston-born-and-raised physicist, also has lived before on the space station; her husband, retired astronaut Andrew Thomas, helped build the outpost.

— The Japanese Space Agency’s Soichi Noguchi, 55, another former station resident, will become the first person in decades to launch on three kinds of rocketships; he’s already flown on a U.S. space shuttle and Russian Soyuz.